Mayoral statement on APEC 2021

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 13:31

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff today said he was disappointed but understood why the call had been made to make APEC 2021 a virtual event.

"APEC would have been an amazing opportunity for Auckland to showcase what we have to the world. However, given the uncertain times with COVID-19 it makes sense that the meeting has now moved to a virtual platform," said Mayor Goff.

"I am disappointed that Auckland won’t physically host APEC, but the health of our country has to come first.

"Like many Aucklanders, I was looking forward to the event being here and the opportunities it would have brought the city, but unfortunately these are circumstances outside our control."