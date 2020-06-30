Social housing upgrades boost to local economy - council

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 15:38

A $740,000 project to ensure warmer, dryer social housing in Timaru District will also provide economic stimulus locally.

Timaru District Council is upgrading the kitchen and bathroom ventilation systems in social housing units throughout the district to meet new government healthy homes requirements.

As part of its recovery plan, which is aimed at bringing forward projects to help businesses recover post COVID lockdown, the council is looking for several local contractors to join a panel of suppliers to undertake the work rather than a single contractor or a contractor from outside of the district.

Group Manager, Commercial and Strategy Donna Cross said that breaking the large work package into a number of smaller pieces would enable smaller, local businesses the opportunity to be part of the larger project. "While we may have traditionally engaged a single contractor to undertake this kind of project, doing it in this way allows us to spread the benefit of a larger project across the district," she said.

"We’re hoping that structuring the procurement in this way will mean the work is within the scope of a larger range of contractors. "This approach will also benefit our social housing tenants, who we’re hoping will receive the upgrades faster than if we took the traditional approach."

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, the Council has been looking at ways it can better leverage the significant amount of capital and maintenance work it undertakes every year to help the local economy. "Most of the money people pay the council gets invested back into the local economy, providing employment to the hundreds of people who undertake both major and minor works on behalf of us every day of the year.

"It’s important that, while remaining mindful we have to provide best value for ratepayers, we take a fresh look at how we procure things to provide opportunities for local contractors."

All suitably qualified building practitioners are invited to register their interest. Tender documents are available on Tenderlink or www.tenderlink.com/timarudc/ or the Timaru District Council website www.timaru.govt.nz/tenders