Further arrest in Queenstown drug operation

Police yesterday made a further arrest in relation to an operation targeting illicit drugs in Queenstown.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with supplying ecstasy, LSD, cannabis and ketamine.
He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court again on 27 July.
