Inappropriate racial comment prompts Code of Conduct complaint - council

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 16:28

A Code of Conduct investigation is to be launched following a comment from a councillor at this afternoon’s TaupÅ District Council meeting that was considered to have "extremely inappropriate racial tones".

Mayor David Trewavas said following the comments the councillor’s colleagues and staff were in a state of shock and disbelief. "It was incredibly disappointing and was in no way reflective of who we are as a council, or reflective of our values. We have taken time to foster strong relationships across all sectors of the community and take great pride in providing an inclusive environment."

Official complaints had been lodged from both elected members and the chief executive and legal advice was now being sought on the next steps with regard to the investigation, he said.

"As a council we will be asking the elected member to refrain from attending council meetings or taking part in any council-related activities until the investigation is concluded."