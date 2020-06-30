New directors appointed for Gisborne Holdings Limited

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 16:51

Council has appointed two new directors of Gisborne Holdings Limited.

Jacqueline Blake and Hayden Swann were selected as directors of the Council Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO), replacing Ming Lim Pollard and Peter Reeves.

The three other directors remaining on the board are Rob Telfer (chairperson), Dave Mullooly and Andrew Allan.

Jacqueline Blake has two decades of governance experience on trusts, boards and community groups.

She is a practicing lawyer and is currently a board member of Whangara Farms, an elected member of Tapuwae Whitiwhiti Incorporation and a member and chairperson of Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve.

"I’m passionate about the development of Gisborne. I bring to the table significant experience in business, governance, sound decision making, legal practice experience and community, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi connections," Ms Blake says.

Hayden Swann is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors and currently holds director positions with NgÄti Porou Forests Limited, NgÄti Porou Land Trust, NgÄti Porou Whanui Forest Limited -Audit and Risk Committee.

He has been the principal of Makaraka School for seven years.

"In Governance I look through a lens of MÄori beliefs and values: Kaitiakitanga (guardianship for the land and people), Manaakitanga (caring for our staff, shareholders and visitors), Rangatiratanga (pride in who we are, our identity), Kotahitanga (togetherness, working collectively). These beliefs and values help guide my decision making and strategic thinking," Mr Swann said.

Calls for director applications were advertised for three weeks on Council’s website and the Gisborne Herald, as well as an advertisment with the Institute of Directors.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Council was fortunate to be able to select the directors from many high-calibre applicants.

"We look forward to welcoming Jacqueline and Hayden around the governance table and their input to Gisborne Holdings’ ongoing success for our community.

"I’d also like to acknowledge Peter Reeves and Ming Lim Pollard for their contributions and service to the board."