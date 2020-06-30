Release of report 'Making Disability Rights Real' - Office of the Ombudsman

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 17:16

The launch will be livestreamed from 4.30pm 30 June 2020 and available after broadcast

Disability rights report highlights systemic inequities and opportunities for real change

A report released today by the New Zealand Independent Monitoring Mechanism (IMM) highlights the need for decisive government action, including stronger laws to protect the rights of disabled people.

Making Disability Rights Real, WhakatÅ«turu NgÄ Tika HauÄtanga is the third report of the IMM on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It is published in Word, Braille, large print, audio, te reo MÄori, Easy Read and NZSL.

The report says that New Zealand has a mixed record when it comes to the rights of disabled people. It notes that although some things are done well, there is still a great deal of work required to remove barriers stopping disabled people from participating equally in society.

The report also highlights the experience of disabled MÄori and Pacific peoples.

It notes that disabled people remain far from enjoying the full range of human rights and fundamental freedoms included in the Disability Convention. Many disabled people are experiencing poverty, exclusion and a lack of autonomy. The report states:

Eliminating these huge disparities requires a quantum leap. We need to move from compensating for an inaccessible society-founded on notions of disability as a deficit-to recognising disabled people as equal rights holders, by actively working to create fully accessible communities. The IMM urges the Government to mandate a systemic approach to explicitly integrating the Disability Convention into domestic law, and to apply the appropriate resource in order to make this a reality.

While the report analyses all 33 Articles of the Convention, there are six key themes the IMM considers to be top priority.

The six key themes are:

Education

Housing

Seclusion and restraint

Data

Access to information and communication

Employment.

Of these, education, housing and seclusion and restraint are identified as in need of immediate action.

In education, the key recommendations are the introduction of an enforceable right to inclusive education, there are resources available to achieve equitable access, and co-design (accessibility for all) is built into every stage of the education reform process.

The report also recommends that laws are created to make sure newly built houses meet universal design standards.

For seclusion and restraint, the report recommends strengthening the commitment to limiting the use of restraint on people with disabilities, and rapidly reducing and eliminating seclusion in secure health and disability facilities, through robust, achievable and timely policies.

These key themes indicate a wider disparity between disabled people and their non-disabled peers. The report notes that improvements in these areas will have significant positive effects on disabled people’s lives.

The IMM conducted a survey of disabled people and their supporters, and held public hui to inform the report. The nationwide survey was available online, in a range of accessible formats and languages, including te reo MÄori, New Zealand Sign Language, Easy Read and Braille.

The report relates to the period 2014 to December 2019. The IMM will be publishing a separate report on the experiences of disabled people during lockdown later this year.