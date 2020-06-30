Dog registrations open from 1 July - Horowhenua District Council

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 18:07

Dog registrations in Horowhenua open on 1 July, and owners who register their dogs online by Saturday 18 July will be in the draw to win a full refund of their registration fee or a hamper of pet products.

Five refunds and one hamper are on offer to encourage owners to register their dogs early and to use the online registration portal. Council’s Compliance Manager, Vai Miller said online registration offers a flexible option that takes the hassle out of dog registration.

"Registering your dog online means you can do it from home at a time that suits you," she said.

"If you need help, Council staff can guide you through online registration using one of our terminals at any time during the registration period if you call into our main office, or you can book a time for our staff to show you how to do your registration on your own smart device."

Mrs Miller said registration fees remain the same as last year, ranging from free (for a disability assistance dog) to $120 for an entire dog, with the standard fee for a de-sexed pet dog being $72.

"Registration fees cover the costs faced by the Council and enable us to meet our obligations under the Dog Control Act. The fees cover about three-quarters of the cost to run our Animal Control department, as well as action complaints, pay for education programmes and material, pound facilities, and legal costs," she said. Dog owners can choose between strap tags and round tags when they register their dog. Mrs Miller says any dog owners who believe they may have difficulty in paying their dog registration fees are encouraged to contact Council now on 06 366 0999 and discuss possible options.

"We'd rather talk with people now and perhaps arrange a payment plan to avoid the risk of them receiving a $300 infringement fee," she said.

Payments can be made online by visiting Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/pawsonline, and details of how to do so can be found on the dog registration renewal notices. Alternatively, payment can be made in person at Council's office in Levin, at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton or at the Shannon Library. Registration payments are due by Friday 31 July 2020. A late penalty of the registration fee plus 50 percent will apply for registrations paid after 31 July.

Detailed information on dog registrations, as well as the full schedule of fees and charges for dog registration and animal control in the 2020/2021 financial year, is available on the Animal Control page of Council’s website from 1 July 2020.