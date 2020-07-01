Kiwi students win inaugural virtual reality based language competition

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 10:00

Kerikeri year 12 highschool students Gillian Toala and Nimish Singh have taken out first and second place in the first international virtual reality based language competition.

The 7 day competition was hosted by ImmerseMe between 21-28 May and had over 10,000 students from 139 schools across 6 countries compete.

Gillian Toala who took out the Dux Top Scholar Award says the competition week was so much fun, and was very competitive, which I really liked. Most of all it was awesome being able to practice different languages and feel like I was in the country in real life and real time.

Students got ‘dropped’ into pre-recorded 360 degree virtual experiences to practice their language skills with a native speaker such as ordering a baguette from a boulangerie (bakery) in Paris or asking for directions to the nearest train station in Beijing. Content is curriculum-aligned, differentiated into beginner, intermediate, advanced and covers 9 languages, including Chinese, ESOL, French, German, Greek, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

Ms Toala recorded 20,430 sentences through the website during the competition and across each of the 8 languages available to her. She also received the Student Prizes in both Greek and Spanish.

Nimish Singh, Proxime Accessit Runner-up Award and Student Prize in Mandarin winner says I absolutely love using ImmerseMe. It's so realistic, and makes learning a language so easy. Using VR is a lot of fun.

The competition couldn’t have come at a better time, with Covid shutting boarders across the globe the VR game meant students didn’t have to go anywhere to feel like they were in a different country and speaking with a native speaker.

ImmerseMe co-founder and chief executive Scott Cardwell says, originally, the ImmerseMe Games was planned to coincide with the Tokyo Olympic Games in July but when covid-19 caused the Olympics to be postponed, we decided to bring the online event forward to provide an engaging activity for schools affected by lockdown measures.

"We had a huge boost in free trial requests from teachers asking if they could use ImmerseMe with their language students during lockdown level 4 so we decided to allow all schools in NZ and Australia complimentary access, then launched the ImmerseMe Games and went from 7,000 students to 47,000 students registered in 4 weeks. It was hectic but so much fun!", says Mr Cardwell.

ImmerseMe combines speech software to create an immersive, interactive language learning experience. It gives users the chance to practice everyday interactions in a risk-free virtual space - filmed in a real life environment - that allows the user to make mistakes, learn, and become fluent.

ImmerseMe was recognised as one of the top hundred global innovations within education by HundrED.org in 2020 and has been selected as a finalist by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages to present at their national convention in November.

"New Zealand is incredibly well positioned to be a global leader in education technology and are grateful for the support from Callaghan Innovation, NZTE and the local education sector while we continue to build this piece of Kiwi technology and take it to the world," says Mr Cardwell.

ImmerseMe is available to individuals and institutions on PCs, tablets, mobiles and VR headsets. Visit www.immerseme.co for more information.