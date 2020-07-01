Gisborne Council updates property searches

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 13:40

Gisborne District Council has updated the rates and valuation search function on its website, improving the tool to give you wider access to various values associated with local properties.

"The data you can search includes the current rating year, five historic rating years and the indicative rates proposed for 2021," said Fiona Scragg, revenue team leader.

"You can view assessed annual rates between two rating years side by side."

Ms Scragg said the tool would let users search property values, rates and rate charges including general, targeted and service connection charges on any property in the Tairāwhiti district.

"If our records are incomplete or incorrect, ratepayers will have the opportunity to correct them, which will help Council keep the database accurate. It will be an invaluable tool for anyone thinking of buying, selling or renovating a home or business, giving you a more detailed picture of the value of the property."

You can find the improved Rates and Valuations page on the Council website at http://gdc.govt.nz/rates-and-valuation-search/