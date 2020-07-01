$55m for Rotorua supports housing and economic recovery - Rotorua Lakes Council

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 15:02

Today’s announcement of $55m for roading improvements and infrastructure that will help to unlock land for housing is "phenomenal news for Rotorua," Mayor Steve Chadwick says.

"We’ve been chipping away at investment into Te Ngae Road to future-proof this key corridor and help unlock land for development so this is exciting news," the Mayor says.

"It’s a big boost towards positive outcomes for our district - it will help stimulate the local economy by providing work and jobs, and will enable progress towards much-needed housing, so it strongly supports Rotorua’s Build Back Better economic recovery."

The funding announced for Rotorua today will enable a series of intersection upgrades along Te Ngae Road and stormwater construction that will also support Ngati Whakaue Tribal Lands’ plans for housing at Wharenui Road.

Council is working on infrastructure master planning and stormwater design, and NZTA upgrades being funded will include traffic lights at the intersections of Te Ngae Road (SH30) and Basley, Wharenui and Owhata roads, as well as improvements at the Brent Road intersection, and four-laning of Iles to Basley.

The funding was announced jointly by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones as part of a new package of infrastructure investments, with $3 billion from the COVID Response and Recovery Fund being allocated across the country’s regions.

"Rotorua desperately needs housing across the spectrum and Council has worked closely with Te Arawa - alongside Central Government agencies and other key stakeholders - on a strategic housing framework," Mayor Chadwick says.

"This now-funded roading and infrastructure work will enable Ngati Whakaue Tribal Lands to progress its housing aspirations and will also provide work and employment for our locals so it’s great news for Rotorua."

Council has lobbied long and hard for investment in the city’s key roading corridors to ease congestion and future-proof the local network, the Mayor says.

"During the past few years we have secured more than $100 million in Government investment in Rotorua, including for a variety of key place-shaping projects and roading.

"This ongoing investment shows confidence in our district and highlights the value of not only having a cohesive vision and direction that we have stuck to, but also of our concerted efforts to have genuine relationships and partnerships with Central Government and key stakeholders like iwi. These are key to confidence in our district and what we are trying to achieve."