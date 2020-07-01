Safety improvements underway along Valley Road

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 15:02

Work begins today on safety improvements along Valley Road, including a new footpath and cycleway between Shelley Road and Massey Road.

The new 1.5 metre wide footpath will make the road safer for pedestrians and cyclists and link to the existing Barkers Hill footpath.

Other improvements include pram crossings at Barkers Hill and Massey Road, new vehicle crossings to some properties, sections of road widening, safety fencing at the Dryden Street stream crossing, as well as drainage improvements.

During construction, there will be a single lane closure under stop-go traffic management at times, along with a temporary speed restriction of 30km per hour for the duration of the works.

The work is scheduled for completion by the end of August, however wet weather could delay timeframes.