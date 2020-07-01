Have you seen Michael Scott? - Police

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 16:25

Police are appealing to the public to help find Michael Scott, who went missing after leaving his New Lynn home last month.

The 34-year-old left his home in New Lynn around 10am on Monday June 15 and hasn’t returned home since.

He was reported missing the following day and Police have carried out extensive enquiries to find him, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with his friends and family.

Now, Police are appealing for help, and have reason to believe Michael may be in the company of associates in the Glen Innes and Panmure areas.

Michael’s family and Police are concerned for his welfare, and want to know he is safe and well.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light brown pants and light coloured shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 09 213 0448 or 105 quoting file number 200616/2304.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.