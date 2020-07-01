Road closed on State Highway 5, Te Haroto - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH5, Te Haroto, Hastings.
Police were advised of the collision at about 4.40pm.
Initial indications are that a vehicle has collided with a power pole.
The road is currently closed.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Updates will be provided when available.
