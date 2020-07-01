Road closed on State Highway 5, Te Haroto - NZ Police

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 18:11

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH5, Te Haroto, Hastings.

Police were advised of the collision at about 4.40pm.

Initial indications are that a vehicle has collided with a power pole.

The road is currently closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Updates will be provided when available.

