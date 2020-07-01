Men arrested after search warrants in Kaikoura - NZ Police

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 18:31

Police investigating the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Kaikoura have arrested three men this morning.

Marlborough Area Police staff assisted Kaikoura Police executing search warrants at local addresses.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during the searches.

Three men, aged 25, 30 and 48, were arrested and will appear in Blenheim District Court on Dishonesty and Class A drug-related charges.

Police have an ongoing commitment within our everyday policing to disrupting the supply chain of methamphetamine.

Illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible and hold these offenders to account.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact Police on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Alcohol Drug Helpline offers free support for anyone in New Zealand with a question or concern about their own or someone else’s drinking or other drug use.

Call 0800 787 797 or text 8681