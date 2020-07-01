Serious crash on Don Buck Road, Massey - NZ Police

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 20:06

Police are at scene of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Don Buck Road, Massey.

The incident was reported to Police at 6.30pm.

The pedestrian involved has sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Don Buck Road is currently closed between the intersections with Gallony Avenue and Waimumu Road.

The Police Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene and diversions will remain in place while their examination is carried out.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.