Powerball and Strike roll over

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $8 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.
Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.
