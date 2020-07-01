Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 22:02

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.3 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $8 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

For more information on Alert Level 1, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.