Taupo cordon is to be lifted

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 23:25

Cordons are now lifting on the Taupō end of State Highway 5 following an earlier serious crash near Te Haroto, Hastings.

The other cordon - at the snow gates at Eskdale - is expected to open in due course.

Police would like to thank the public for their continued cooperation throughout evening as the remote scene was cleared.

We remind all motorists to take care on the roads tonight.