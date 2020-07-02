One person dies following single-car crash in Otway, Waikato

|
One person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash late last night in Otway, between Tirohia and Te Aroha.
Police were called about 11.45pm to Bowler Road, where a car had crashed.
One person died at the scene.
Another person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
