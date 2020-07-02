One person dies following single-car crash in Otway, Waikato

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 07:16

One person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash late last night in Otway, between Tirohia and Te Aroha.

Police were called about 11.45pm to Bowler Road, where a car had crashed.

One person died at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.