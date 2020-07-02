One person dies following single-vehicle crash in Seddon

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 08:36

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash last night on SH1, Seddon, between Blind River Loop Road and Tetley Brook Road.

Police were called about 11.05pm to the crash, where a ute had gone off the road.

The sole occupant died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene this morning and enquiries will be made into the circumstances of the crash.