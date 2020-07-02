Applications now open for QLDC annual event funding round

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 13:55

Applications have now opened for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) annual Events Fund. Event organisers can submit their funding applications until 5.00pm on Friday 31 July 2020.

The events fund aims to promote and support a balanced portfolio of new and existing sporting and cultural event experiences that meet the economic, marketing and community objectives of the district and can contribute towards the district’s recovery.

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell says this year’s events are going to play an important role in bringing the community together and contributing towards our district’s recovery following COVID-19 restrictions.

"More than ever we will be looking to develop strong relationships with event organisers who have a sustainable focus, good health and safety practices, and a commitment to delivering an event that celebrates our community and is accessible for all," said Mrs Maxwell.

"These are particular areas that we want to support and encourage event organisers to prioritise when planning their events. We are also looking to make sure event organisers have considered a ‘plan b’ in case COVID levels increase again," Mrs Maxwell added.

Full information on the funding criteria, key dates, and the application process is available on the QLDC website: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

Workshops will also be held to help guide event organisers through the event permit and funding application process, ensuring questions can be asked in person. More information on these workshops will be shared shortly.

Applications close at 5.00pm on 31 July 2020 and no late applications will be accepted. Decisions will be advised by mid-September 2020.