DCC appoints Acting Chief Executive

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 15:02

General Manager City Services Sandy Graham will be the Dunedin City Council’s Acting Chief Executive from later this month.

Ms Graham will fill the role soon to be vacated by outgoing Chief Executive Sue Bidrose, who is leaving on July 17 to take up a new role as the Chief Executive of AgResearch.

The appointment of an Acting Chief Executive was confirmed by Councillors at this week’s Dunedin City Council meeting.

Ms Graham first worked for the DCC in the mid-1980s as a member of a roading crew and has held a range of senior positions since re-joining the organisation in 2007.

That included Webmaster, Group Manager Corporate Services, General Manager Strategy and Governance, Group Manager Corporate Services and, since October 2018, General Manager City Services.

She is also the lead Dunedin Civil Defence Controller when disaster strikes.

The recruitment process to find a permanent replacement for Dr Bidrose is also underway and an announcement will be made in due course.

In the meantime, a temporary reshuffle of responsibilities within the DCC’s Executive Leadership Team will see DCC Group Manager Parks and Recreation Robert West filling in for Ms Graham as Acting General Manager City Services.

Parks and Cemetery Manager Scott MacLean will fill in for Mr West, also in an Acting capacity.