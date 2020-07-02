Statement from the Mayor of Dunedin - council

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 16:02

In response to today’s Government announcement, here is a statement from the Mayor of Dunedin.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the city stands ready to play its part in the fight against COVID-19.

While there are no immediate plans to send returning New Zealanders to Dunedin, Mr Hawkins acknowledges the city is now on the list of potential locations for quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

Mr Hawkins says he will support such a move as long as systems are in place to protect the community and keep everyone safe.

"COVID-19 is not somebody else’s fight. These are our citizens trying to get home and we as a city need to do our bit to help.

"We are still part of the team of five million."

He is seeking those reassurances from Ministry of Health officials and Housing Minister Megan Woods, who is responsible for managed isolation and the quarantine of returning New Zealanders.

In the meantime, officials have assured Mr Hawkins no decisions about Dunedin will be made until officials are confident quarantines can be carried out safely in the city.

There remained no evidence of community transmission of the virus in New Zealand, and there was no reason for public concern as long as the right processes were in place and guidelines followed.