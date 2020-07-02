Woman charged in relation to The Plaza Palmerston North incident

|
Palmerston North Police have arrested a woman after alleged false information was provided to Police regarding an incident at The Plaza Palmerston North on the 4 June.
Police received a report of a possible threat to a person's safety.
It was reported another person may have had a firearm.
As a result, armed Police responded and evacuated The Plaza in search of the alleged offender.
Police have charged the 32-year-old woman with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
She is due to appear in the Palmerston District Court tomorrow morning.
