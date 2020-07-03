Seven properties to be followed up from aerial inspections - Environment Southland

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 10:17

Seven landowners will be contacted by staff from Environment Southland for follow-up, as a result of this year’s first aerial compliance inspection.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said the landowners were identified as potentially having some minor issues which require a closer look.

"Overall, the first flight showed positive uptake of good management practices and we were encouraged by what we saw.

"These seven landowners are ones where we have identified something that might need improved, such as their buffer zones or back fencing."

A joint approach by Environment Southland, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Federated Farmers, MfE and MPI, was developed last year to tackle winter grazing issues.

"Winter grazing is recognised as a high risk activity with regard to water quality and a lot of effort has gone into providing the advice and information to help farmers understand what is expected of them."

A large portion of Southland was covered by this initial flight, from Tussock Creek through to Garston and Mossburn and then some of the Western Southland area.

"We know the weather has been good so far this winter, but rain is inevitable. Farmers still need to be mindful of maintaining all good management practices, including managing critical source areas and buffers after heavy rain."

The landowners identified by the flights will be followed up by compliance and land sustainability staff.