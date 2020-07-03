Kapiti Coast Council meetings adapt to new times - online access boosted

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 12:47

The public will be able to continue to participate in KÄpiti Coast District Council meetings remotely following a change to meeting rules.

During the COVID-19 Level 4 and 3 lockdowns Council meetings, including public speaking times, were held via video link to allow for social distancing measures to be adhered to. Meetings were livestreamed online and audio and video recordings later made available on the Council website.

While the limits on gatherings have now eased and normal meetings have resumed, the use of new technology will continue as a way of increasing openness and accessibility.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the COVID-19 experience has shown new ways of doing things can work and should be continued where possible.

"We’ve been livestreaming meetings for a long time, so to make video linking an option for speakers and councillors is a natural step and one that will make it easier for the community to engage with councillors," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"There is nothing like being in a room together but it is not always possible so this is a great option. Getting into the Council Chamber for a meeting can be a barrier to public participation, so this will offer a solution to those who can’t make it in.

"We just ask that people who do use video are in a quiet space and out of their pyjamas."

An amendment to the standing orders for meetings of Council has been made to allow for the change.

In addition to video linking Council is also continuing to record the meetings and making them available via the website.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/ to see recordings of previous meetings and meeting agendas.

Those who wish to participate in Public Speaking Time still need to book a time by contacting our Democracy Services team at democracy.services@kapiticoast.govt.nz. Emails need to be received by midday the day before the meeting, providing the following information:

- your name;

- whether you are representing an organisation;

- which agenda item, if any, you wish to speak on;

- whether you are speaking to a written submission; and

- any written material supporting your position that you wish to share with Councillors.

Our Democracy Services team will advise you of your allocated a speaking slot by 5pm the day before the meeting, confirming how long you have to speak.