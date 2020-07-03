Interest high in shaping the future of Dunedin transport - NZTA

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 12:58

There’s no shortage of people wanting to have their say on options to create a transport network for the Dunedin Central Business District that’s safer, better connected and with a range of travel choices.

More than 500 responses have been received in just two weeks for Shaping Future Dunedin Transport’s consultation document.

With the new Dunedin Hospital being built in the central city, there’s a unique opportunity to explore options for creating a better transport network, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Waka Kotahi is one of the partners in the group Connecting Dunedin, alongside Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, formed to develop and review transport options.

"These include how the central city transport system could change to better support developments, like the new hospital, and enhance the central city as a place where people want to spend time," says Jim Harland, Director Regional Relationships, Waka Kotahi.

Community engagement got underway mid-June, with feedback closing in two weeks on Thursday 16 July. Options include greater transport choice and safety, and providing better bus, walking and cycling experiences.

"The response so far has been great with more than 3,000 people visiting the Shaping Future Dunedin website and already more than 500 people have provided feedback," says Mr Harland. "It’s encouraging to see so much interest, underlining how passionate people are about Dunedin and its CBD transport network.

"With a decision of this magnitude, it’s critical we have good insights into what the community thinks of possible options being considered for the future of Dunedin’s central city transport network.

"We all have a part to play to maximise changes coming to Dunedin, so get your responses and comments in before mid-July," he says.

Key themes that have emerged so far include car parking, public transport, a free or low-cost inner-city bus loop servicing the university and polytechnic and possible changes to the SH1 one-way system.

You can visit the interactive website https://nzta.mysocialpinpoint.com/shaping-future-dunedin-transport to find out more about the project and share your ideas and comments. To continue and further the engagement discussion, the project team will be providing comments on the top five posts through social pinpoint on the above link or go to the pdf below direct:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/shaping-future-dunedin-transport/sfdt-engagement-summary-202006.pdf