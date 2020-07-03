Two-decade labour of love comes to an end - Heritage NZ

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 13:01

The Pahi resident called it a day recently after investing two decades in recording and cataloguing collection items at Ruatuna - the historic farm and homestead of the prominent Coates family, who established themselves in Matakohe in the 1860s.

"Ruatuna has about 6000 collection items catalogued. The actual number exceeds that, however, as in some cases there are multiple pieces attached to an individual catalogue number," she says.

"Some items date back to the earliest days of Ruatuna’s existence. With such a unique collection, it’s really important to have accurate information about the artefacts."

Ruatuna’s extensive collection includes correspondence belonging to Gordon Coates - the country’s first elected New Zealand-born Prime Minister - including letters from his years as premier and later years when he served as part of New Zealand’s wartime government.

"Although Gordon Coates was defeated in the 1935 General Election, his time as Prime Minister was important for New Zealand," says Mary.

"During that time he spearheaded basic infrastructure which we take for granted today - things like roading, railway, hydro-electric power and institutions like the Reserve Bank. He also initiated petrol tax to pay for the highways!"

Over the years, Mary became increasingly personally invested in the accession work as she became more familiar with the collection items and the stories of the Coates family members associated with them.

Completing a Post Graduate Diploma in Museum Studies through Massey University also helped raise her awareness of the significance of the stories assoicated with the people who have lived at Ruatuna over the decades.

"The story of Gordon Coates as Prime Minister is an obvious one - though the lives of many other members of the family are also represented through the collection items," she says.

"Gordon’s younger brother William, for example, died in the First World War. We have letters exchanged between Gordon and William when both men were serving in Europe. We also have a particularly precious collection item - a gold replica of William’s cap badge that was made for his mother Eleanor, and which was treasured by her."

Photos of William with a young nurse while he was serving overseas are particularly poignant, hinting at a friendship that might have blossomed had William survived.

The original Coates brothers - Thomas, and Edward, who built Ruatuna - came to New Zealand from a background of rural squirearchy in England.

Edward, the elder, naturally took on leadership roles within the community as they established themselves in the Kaipara - an ethos that was passed down through the family.

"Eleanor Aickin, Edward's wife, also contributed to the young community. After marrying Edward Coates, Eleanor raised her family, which for her meant giving birth to all her children at home. She also assumed the role of midwife, and travelled around the district assisting other women giving birth," says Mary.

"Rodney - one of Eleanor’s sons, and the younger brother of Gordon - suffered severe pain from a botched hernia operation all his life, yet served as the Chair of the Otamatea County Council for over 30 years."

Gordon’s sister Ada was also a leader in the community - though in retrospect her potential was perhaps only barely tapped.

"Ada was devoted to Ruatuna, and eventually gifted the farm and homestead to the New Zealand Historic Places Trust - the forerunner of today’s Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. Astute and a strong personality, she was keen to get into politics, though was turned down after Gordon's death- despite being his closest confidante," she says.

"Eleanor would not allow Ada to leave the farm - a Victorian attitude which was no doubt an additional source of frustration. Things could have been much different for her."

A treasure trove of artefacts that tell the story of an extraordinary settler family spanning over 150 years in New Zealand, Ruatuna’s collection incorporates aspects of our agricultural heritage - including very early farming diaries - through to 20th Century social history, like the home-made water trough with the words ‘Hitler meets Anzacs - 16 April 1941’ inscribed on the rim; a reference to the early days of New Zealand’s defence of Greece during WWII.

"The stories relating to Ruatuna are becoming better known, and its collection is at the heart of these," says Mary.

"It’s good that Ruatuna’s roof was replaced last year, and there have been a number of opportunities recently for people to visit Ruatuna and enjoy it for themselves."

Heritage New Zealand’s Director Northern, and Matakohe resident, Sherry Reynolds, praised Mary’s professionalism and commitment over the years.

"Mary has done remarkable work cataloguing the collection at Ruatuna - a very significant task given the sheer number of collection items and the physical environment of the house, which has been preserved in the exact same state as when the last members of the Coates family were living there," she says.

"In addition to her work with the collection she has also been there to keep a watchful eye over the buildings and the wider farm. We are very grateful for all the hard work that Mary has done at Ruatuna over the years."