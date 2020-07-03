Lewis Pass Road to close - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious single-car crash on Lewis Pass Road (SH7), near Rogers Crescent.
Police were called about 1pm.
Initial reports suggest two people have been injured.
The road will be closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time or expect delays as there are no detours available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice