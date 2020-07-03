Police appeal for witnesses - suspicious fire in Invercargill

|
Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire on Fulton Street, Invercargill.
The fire occurred in the garage of a residential property at 9pm on Wednesday 1 July, the garage and its contents were extensively damaged.
Anyone with information that could assist the enquiry should contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
