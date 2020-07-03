Large hole under the road closes one lane on SH10 - NZTA

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 16:50

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that SH10 north of Kaeo has been reduced to one lane after a large hole was found under the road surface.

The hole is about two metres wide and five metres deep, says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

"The hole is in the southbound lane just over a kilometre south of Totara North Road and traffic is reduced to one lane. There are stop/go traffic managers on site and we’ll install electronic traffic lights later today for longer term traffic management."

"Our team is on site working out what they can do to repair the hole. At this stage it appears to be a tomo, which is a cavity caused by a build-up of water underground. A culvert close by has collapsed and this may have caused the tomo to develop after recent heavy rain."

"We’ll know more when we put a camera down the hole today to assess the extent of it. We’ll then have to dig out and repair the road."

Motorists are advised to take care passing the site, keep to the temporary speed limit and watch out for workers on the roadside.

"Safety is our top priority and we want everyone to go home safely at the end of the day," says Ms Hori-Hoult.