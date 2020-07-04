Fatal crash in Dunedin

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 07:36

Two people have died as a result of a crash in Dunedin this morning.

Around 3:30am, emergency services were called to King Edward Street, Kensington where a car caught fire after colliding with a truck.

Two occupants of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the car received serious injuries, and the driver of the truck received moderate injuries.

Both were transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.