Man dies following serious crash on 28 June

A 76-year-old-man has died following a crash involving a truck and a cyclist on Ruakura Road in Hamilton on 28 June.

He was Tim Hope from Hamilton.

Mr Hope was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and sadly died early on 3 July.

Police extend their sympathies to his family.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.