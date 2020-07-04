Man dies following serious crash on 28 June

|
A 76-year-old-man has died following a crash involving a truck and a cyclist on Ruakura Road in Hamilton on 28 June.
He was Tim Hope from Hamilton.
Mr Hope was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and sadly died early on 3 July.
Police extend their sympathies to his family.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.
