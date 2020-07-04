Police investigate cause of fatal crash

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 17:26

Police continue to investigate the cause of a fatal crash between a car and truck on King Edward Street, Dunedin early this morning.

An earlier release stated two occupants of the car died at the scene.

This was incorrect.

The two people that died were the driver and a passenger of the car.

A second passenger of the car and the driver of the truck were both transported to Dunedin Hospital where they remain.

Due to the condition of the victims bodies, specialist staff are helping to identify them.

As such formal identification of the victims may take some time.