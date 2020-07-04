Fatal crash in Taihape

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 20:18

A person has died following a single vehicle crash on Spooners Hill Road, Taihape.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that rolled around 5:53pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and is examining the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorists on Spooners Hill Road this evening can expect delays.