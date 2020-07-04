Two Lotto players wins $500,000

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 21:39

Two Lotto players from the Waikato will be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Both winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

