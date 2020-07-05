Hawkes Bay Awards of Excellence winners announced

Sunday, 5 July, 2020 - 16:00

Top volunteers, athletes and Surf Lifeguards have been honoured at Surf Life Saving NZ’s Hawkes Bay Awards of Excellence.

The Awards of Excellence recognise volunteers who have gone above and beyond, who have dedicated many hours to their club, and have excelled in lifesaving sport.

Central Region manager Charlie Cordwell says the awards recognise the important contribution so many lifeguards make towards keeping our beaches safe.

"It is wonderful that we can recognise some of those who have made a particular contribution but it’s just as important to remember that supporting them are clubs full of volunteers who give up their time to keep the public safe."

Kail McKenzie is the region’s Lifeguard of the Year. Kail is just in his third year of lifeguarding and has completed in excess of 100 hours of voluntary patrol for each of those years. He was involved in two rescues this season, one while on duty and the other while out surfing. Both had positive outcomes.

Tony Pattison is Volunteer of the Year and in his four years as chairman at Waimarama he’s provided exceptional governance and leadership. His commitment and drive is second to none, with a clear passion for Waimarama. He is also a member of the Hawkes Bay Sports Committee and a member of the local Chairs committee and is a driving force in gaining sponsorship across the Region for the benefit of the four clubs.

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe. The regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Hawkes Bay Awards of Excellence 2020 Winners

Lifeguard of the Year

Kail McKenzie - Waimarama

Volunteer of the Year

Tony Pattison - Waimarama

Junior Surf

10 /11 yrs Female

Maggie Drain - Ocean Beach Kiwi

10/11 yrs Male Harry McKay - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Maude Russell Cup - Top Jnr Surf Club Westshore

Angus Russell - Top Jnr Surf Female Izzy Grant - Westshore

Andresen Memorial - Top Jnr Surf Male Iraia Roberts - Westshore

Metropolitan Life - Outstanding Sportsmanship Junior Surf Lucy Angland - Waimarama

Outstanding Contribution to Junior Surf Neil Galland - Westshore

Points Trophies from HB Champs

Pania Cup - Open Women’s Aggregate Points at HB Champs

Westshore

Challenge Shield - Open Men’s Aggregate Points at HB Champs

Westshore

Allan Christie Trophy -Hawke's Bay Pennant - Most Points Overall at HB Champs

Westshore

Canterbury Trophy

Waimarama

Welsh Ladies Trophy (OW Ski Race)

Bridget Page - Westshore

Atherfold Cup (OM Surf Race)

Jonty Laver - Waimarama

London Trophy (OM Taplin )

Westshore

Paekakariki Shield (OW Taplin)

Waimarama

Russell Cup (U19 M Taplin)

Waimarama Red

Burt Cup (U19 W Taplin)

Westshore

JJE Rodda Memorial Cup (U16M Taplin)

Westshore

Unnamed Cup (U16W Taplin)

Westshore

Sport Trophies - Overall/General

Most Outstanding Beach Athlete - Male

Wesley Akeripa - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Most Outstanding Beach Athlete - Female

Jess Tucker - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Legend Ironwoman - All Ages

Bella Bassett-Foss - Waimarama

Legend Ironman - All Ages

Jonty Laver - Waimarama

Carroll Cup - Open Ironman Aggregate (Male)

Jonty Laver - Waimarama

Open Ironwoman Aggregate (Female)

Bella Bassett-Foss - Waimarama

Humes Cup - Most Improved Athlete

Carwyn Pattison - Waimarama

Lifeguarding Awards and Trophies

Top 3 Patrollers - OBK

Meg Barclay 62, Frances Ebbett-Watt 60.5, Adam Akuhata 53.

Top 3 Patrollers - WMR

Kail McKenzie 99, Harriet Park 77, Ken Laurie 58.5.

Top 3 Patrollers - PAC

Leah Cooper 104, Magnus Larbi 65.75, Ashlinn Stevenson 58

Top 3 Patrollers - WSS

Brian Quirk 84.5, Baylie Young 50.75 and Amelia Hayes 50.

Top Patrol Captain - OBK

Meg Barclay

Top Patrol Captain - WMR

James Laver

Top Patrol Captain - WSS

Taylor Dick

Top Patrol Captain - PAC

Leah Cooper

Outstanding Contribution to Power Craft

Rhys Harman - Waimarama

Most IRB Awards

Ocean Beach

Bart Dennehy Trophy - Most Surf Awards and Surf Instructors awards

Ocean Beach Kiwi 25

Coach of the Year Trophy

Bertie Bassett-Foss - Waimarama

Surf Official of the Year

Trina Wills - Westshore

Life Member Cup (Sportsperson of the Year)

Wesley Akeripa - Ocean Beach Kiwi

Dickson Cup Sports team of theYear

OBK U19 Male Canoe Team

Innovation of the year

Tony Pattison - Waimarama

Volunteer of the Year - Durrand Cup

Tony Pattison - Waimarama

Instructor of the Year

Jason Broome - Waimarama

Lifeguard of the Year - Tremains Shield

Kail McKenzie - Waimarama

Masters Sportsperson of the Year

Michael Bassett-Foss - Waimarama

Masters Sports Team of the Year

Ocean Beach Kiwi Female 160+ Beach Relay and Westshore Male 200+ Boat Team

Club of the Year

Waimarama

Ice Breaker Cup Mens

Jonty Laver - Waimarama

Ice Breaker Cup Womens

Connie Wilson - Waimarama

Ice Breaker Cup Teams

Daniel Brown, Campbell Gray, Art Woodley-Hanan - Westshore