Serious crash in Cheviot

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Parnassus Road, Cheviot.
Emergency services were alerted at around 2:09pm that two vehicles had gone off the road.
Initial reports state that there are serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
