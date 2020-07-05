Roads closed and diversions in place following Kumeu crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between the intersection of Oraha Road and Koraha Road in Kumeu.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 3.10pm.
Early reports indicate there are injuries.
Cordons are in place at the intersections of 1) Old North Rd/Oraha Road; 2) Riverhead Rd/Koraha Rd; 3) Oraha Rd/Matua Rd and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
