Woman who absconded back in managed isolation

The 43-year-old woman who absconded from a managed isolation facility on Saturday 4 July has now returned to managed isolation.

A multi-agency wrap around support arrangement is in place to further support the woman.

She was medically assessed while in Police custody and was deemed fit to return to managed isolation.

She will be summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court once she has completed her managed isolation obligations.

She will face a charge of a breach of section 26(1) of the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.

Of the five Police officers who attended this incident, only two officers had immediate contact with the woman.

As a precaution all five officers went into self-isolation.

Following an assessment in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, four of the officers were deemed to have had no contact or took necessary measures, these officers have since returned for duty.

One officer remains in self-isolation pending the result of their COVID-19 test.