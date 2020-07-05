Serious crash on Christchurch-Akaroa Road

Sunday, 5 July, 2020 - 23:46

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Road) and Graylees Road.

We were alerted to a car that rolled at around 9:30pm.

One person is seriously injured.

One lane is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked the avoid the area or expect delays as there are no detours.