Serious crash in Richmond, Christchurch

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on North Parade, Richmond.
Emergency services were alerted to a motorcycle that crashed into a fence at around 9:20pm.
One person is seriously injured.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
