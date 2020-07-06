Fatality confirmed following serious crash on Christchurch-Akaroa Road

|
Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Highway 75 ( Christchurch-Akaroa Road) and McQueens Spur Road last night.
Emergency services were called to reports that a car had rolled at around 9.30pm.
The intersection is now open.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances.
