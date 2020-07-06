Fatal crash in Masterton

|
Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following a collision on High Street in Masterton last night.
Police were called to the collision between a vehicle and the pedestrian at around 7.13pm.
The pedestrian was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition however later died.
The road is open.
The Police investigation is ongoing.
