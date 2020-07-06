Severe weather risks this week - Weather Watch

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 09:08

The first three days of this week will be unsettled, with Wednesday an especially colder and windier day across New Zealand.

However, by Thursday and into the weekend high pressure returns - and as we said in our July climate outlook (issued June 30) this incoming high pressure belt looks "significant" .

This means rainfall is about to drop to below normal again for most parts of the country.

The positive is that for those who do need further rain this week still has plenty of downpour risks, but drier weather moves in by late this week.

The next big high pressure could linger from late this week, through the weekend and across all of next week , bringing only a few showers here and there otherwise leaning dry.

The next few days ahead bring a number of severe weather risks before the weather calms down. From severe gales to heavy snow, thunderstorms and squally showers.

Monday temperatures are warmer than average to average, nationwide. By Wednesday, most of NZ is normal to colder than normal for the day.

