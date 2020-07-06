Sole occupant dies at scene of Taradale crash

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Springfield Road in Taradale, Napier last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 11.56pm.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
The Police investigation is ongoing.
