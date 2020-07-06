Call for Coromandel Town water conservation during repairs

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 11:39

Coromandel Town residents please conserve water

We’re asking residents and visitors of Coromandel Town to please be conscious of the water they’re using and minimise wastage where possible.

The Coromandel Town Water Treatment Plan is experiencing some technical issues so water is running low at the moment. We are making fixes and will let you know when it's resolved, We hope it will be in the next few hours.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation