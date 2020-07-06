Port of Tauranga reopens for shipping after log carrier incident

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 12:49

The log carrier that lost power at the entrance to Port of Tauranga this morning is now safely anchored in deep water outside Tauranga Harbour.

Port of Tauranga is now open for shipping.

The Funing's propeller and rudder will be inspected by divers as the vessel is believed to have made contact with a marker buoy at the harbour entrance. Maritime NZ is investigating the incident and the Funing will not return to port until authorities give permission.

The Port of Tauranga pilots have now disembarked the vessel and tug boat support is no longer required.