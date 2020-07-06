Feedback sought on Hororata Reserve plan

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 14:42

A proposed new plan for the Hororata Reserve has been released for people to have their say.

Selwyn District Council and Go Hororata are working with Hamish Shaw Architects and project partner Canopy Landscape Architects, to develop a Master Plan for the Hororata Reserve. This includes a concept and location for the possible new Hororata Community Centre.

The community is invited to submit their feedback on the Hororata Reserve Master Plan through the online form at www.selwyn.govt.nz/hororatareserve. Feedback must be submitted by Friday 24 July.

The plan is the result of 11 months’ work by the project team, including a public workshop and other discussions with the community and groups that use the reserve, Hamish Shaw says.

Video presentations and an online feedback form have been created to allow people to view the plan and engage with it in their own time.

The purpose of the Master Plan is to look forward 10 to 20 years and make sure that the reserve continues to be developed to serve the community, he says.

The Hororata Reserve is one of the biggest and oldest reserves in New Zealand. It is believed the land was vested to the community by the owner of Hororata Station, John Cordy in the 1870s.

The reserve is well known for its events having hosted trotting race meets since 1885 and more recently Swap Meets, Spring Fairs and the Hororata Highland Games and Night Glow festivals. It is also a versatile recreational area for the community, with tennis in the summer, small-bore rifle shooting in the winter and all-year-round equestrian with one of the best cross-country courses in Canterbury. The 6km walking track around the perimeter is enjoyed by people from all around Selwyn.

"The Master Plan has looked to further establish the reserve as a community hub and we looked to enhance its existing character. Strengthening the pedestrian circulation within the reserve and broader Hororata township has been a focus, as well as better enabling events and user groups to operate.

There are some lovely points of interest in the reserve including the Edwardian Ornamental Lake and the walking track. We have looked at how we can enhance these using new plantings and increasing biodiversity," explains Hamish.

Completing the Reserve Master Plan at the same time as beginning the early concept planning for the Hororata Community Centre allows us to look at the big picture. The community centre will be a multi-use space which integrates into the reserve. This is the very first step in the Community Centre design and there is still a lot more work to be done but from this, we start to see how the building will function within the wider reserve setting, to best cater for the community’s needs."