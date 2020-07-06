Stakes raised on Cherry Grove swing theft - Ruapehu District Council

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 15:09

Council is upping the stakes in its efforts to recover the swings stolen from Ngā Huinga Cherry Grove in Taumarunui earlier year this by offering a $500 reward for their return and the charging of those responsible.

Property Team Leader Rebecca van Orden said that the theft of the two seat swings and a nest swing in March and April were a real blow to Taumarunui whanau and tamariki who were enjoying their use and it upset a lot of people.

"When Police were unable to identify the culprits Council appealed for the swings return under a 'no questions asked' amnesty.

We were hoping that the people involved, or anyone who knows where the swings were, would do the right thing and return them, or let us know where we could pick them up," she said.

"Unfortunately, despite the outpouring of community feeling on social media in response to the thefts the swings were not returned and no one came forward with any information.

The strong community feelings about the theft has however result in a local business ShearWarmth offering Council $500 to put-up as a reward for their return.

We are hopeful that this will lead to the swings being returned to their rightful place in Ngā Huinga Cherry Grove where the community can start enjoying them again," she said.

Mrs Van Orden said that anyone providing information that leads to the returning of the swings and the charging of the person or persons responsible can claim the $500 reward.

All people need to do is to call me in confidence at Council on 07 895 8188 and we will take care of things from there.

They will not need to deal with the Police and can be assured that anything they pass on will be treated in the strictest confidence with nothing about who they are or what they say being released," she said.