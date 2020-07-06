Investigation into Covid-19 active cases privacy breach - SSC

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 16:45

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the details of an investigation into the breach of sensitive personal information last week.

The Commissioner said the Minister of State Services, the Hon Chris Hipkins, had asked him to undertake the investigation.

Mr Hughes has appointed Mr Michael Heron, QC, to lead the investigation.

Under the terms of reference, the investigation will look into who or what caused the disclosure of information, identifying what, if anything, might have prevented this happening, and what if any improvements might prevent this happening again.

"This is sensitive personal information that should not be in the public arena," said Mr Hughes.

Mr Hughes will be making no further comment until the investigation is finished.